BRYANT, Ark. – A rogue lizard was discovered Monday afternoon behind an Alexander home.

The lizard, identified as an Argentine black and white Tegu, was found in the backyard of a home on Kent Circle.

Bryant Animal Services said the Tegu weighs about 25 pounds and is 4 feet long. It is not known if the Tegu is male or female.

The Tegu is currently being held at the Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center with staff hopeful that its owner will come forward.

According to NationalGeographic.com, the Tegu is native to South America and can grow up to four feet in length. They are omnivorous and are known to be very sought-after pets for those who enjoy exotic pets.

Tegus have been known to breed in South Florida and have otherwise only been reportedly seen in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas after escaping captivity or being released.

Bryant police ask that anyone who may know the owner call 501-303-5647 or call the police department directly. Proof of ownership will be required for pickup.

Bryant Animal Services said that if the owner can’t be found, the Tegu will put it up for adoption.