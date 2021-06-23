Police conduct homicide investigation in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are responding to the scene where a person was killed midday Wednesday.
Authorities said the incident happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Schaer Street.
There is no word at this time on any other potential injuries at the scene or any information on a possible suspect in this case.
Anyone with information concerning the incident can call the North Little Rock tip-line at 680-8439.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.