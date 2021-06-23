Police conduct homicide investigation in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are responding to the scene where a person was killed midday Wednesday.

Authorities said the incident happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Schaer Street.

#NEW: NLRPD is currently investigating a homicide in the area of 22nd and Schaer.



Police are asking for people to avoid the area. Working to learn more now. pic.twitter.com/59pDeDPBUG — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) June 23, 2021

There is no word at this time on any other potential injuries at the scene or any information on a possible suspect in this case.

Anyone with information concerning the incident can call the North Little Rock tip-line at 680-8439.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.