Police detail what happened in shooting, kidnapping at Little Rock grocery store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are releasing more details on the shooting and kidnapping at a grocery store in southwest Little Rock Monday night that caused an Amber Alert to be issued.

Officers responded after first getting reports of a shooting at the Kroger located 8824 Geyer Springs Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Customers at the store told police arriving at the scene that shots had been fired outside the store, where officers found an armed victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim dropped his weapon at police request and was tended to by witnesses nearby until medical personnel arrived at the scene. He was taken by emergency crews to a nearby hospital where he was listed as stable.

Another person at the scene got out of a vehicle with weapon put dropped it at police request. That person and another one were taken into custody for questioning on the shooting.

Witnesses told police that the man who had been shot had exchanged gunfire with the suspect in case, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Marshall, while another suspect, 22-year-old Dominique Phillips, reached into the victim’s vehicle and took a young child. Marshall and Phillips then drove away from the scene with the child.

Around 10 p.m., an Amber Alert was issued for the child.

Police say their investigation led them to a residence in the 2300 block of Pine Street around 11:30 p.m., where they found both Marshall and Phillips inside with the child. Marshall and Phillips were taken into custody while police took charge of the child. Officers noted they also found antidepressants in Marshall’s sock that was taken for evidence.

Police took the child, Marshall and Phillips to the 12th Street Substation, where the child was returned to the child’s grandparent. That grandparent was then threatened by another suspect, 24-year-old Antonia Phillips, who was subsequently arrested by police.

Dominique Phillips faces charges of first-degree battery, kidnapping, second-degree criminal mischief and the unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Marshal was charged with first-degree battery, kidnapping, second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor drug possession.

Antonia Phillips faces a count of second-degree terroristic threatening.

All three were taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, where Marshall and Dominique Phillips are being held without bond. Antonia Phillips’ bond was set at $2,500.