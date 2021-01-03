Police, family working to find Little Rock man missing for more than two weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Investigators are working to determine what happened to a man whose vehicle was found in Murray Park in December.

Alan Buckels, Sr.

A friend of the family says a search party with a scent dog will be coming to town Monday morning to aid in the search for 63-year-old Alan Buckels, Sr.









His family last heard from him on December 18th, around 3:00 p.m.

Buckels had gone to the Edward’s Food Giant grocery store on Cantrell Road at that time.

His van was located unattended in a parking lot at Murray Park on the 22nd.

The groceries he had purchased were in the vehicle.

There hasn’t been any evidence of bank activity reported since his disappearance.

Investigators are looking for information from when he left Edwards at 3:24pm on December 18th and when his van was definitely seen parked at Murray Park at noon on Saturday the 19th.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Mr. Buckels during that time is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.