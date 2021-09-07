Police ID body found in Hot Springs woods as missing woman with dementia

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Investigators in Hot Springs have identified the body found in a wooded area of the city last week as a woman missing since August.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, the body was identified as 68-year-old Evelyn Faye Hannah, who had been reported as missing on August 25 after walking away from her home.

Hannah’s family noted that she had started showing signs of dementia and was reported missing on August 1, only to be located a day later.

Police said a man walking on the frontage road of East Grand Avenue in the evening of September 1 found Hannah’s body in a wooded area.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab reported that an autopsy showed no signs of foul play.