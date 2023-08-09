HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said officers responded to a wooded area near McLeod Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway just after 3:20 p.m. about human remains being found.

When they arrived, officers said they found a severely decomposed body along with their personal items.

HSPD officials said the person’s identity is being withheld until it can be confirmed by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Officials with the HSPD said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 501-321-6789 at extension 6722.