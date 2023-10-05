PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a disturbance at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon that officials said involved gunfire.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department confirmed the disturbance just before 5:20 p.m., saying they first received reports of gunfire around 4:22 p.m. near the Camelot Townhouses & Apartments complex located at 4001 Old Warren Road.

Department officials said one patrol vehicle was hit by gunfire and the officer inside did sustain minor injuries, though police officials noted the officer was not shot.

A source told KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News that they believed one of the individuals involved in the gunfire exchange was in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the PBPD detective tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.