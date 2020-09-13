Police investigating Interstate 30 shooting early Sunday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating a southwest Little Rock shooting incident that left one person with a non-life-threatening injury.

State Troopers responded to Interstate 30 (westbound) near the Baseline Road overpass at 2:28 AM today.  Witnesses who had been in a vehicle traveling westbound reported hearing gunshots.  Special Agents of the state police criminal investigation division were contacted.  Evidence was subsequently located indicating a gunshot may have struck the vehicle.

Julia Crutchfield, 19, of Rison was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for superficial injuries possibly caused from debris entering the passenger compartment when the vehicle was struck.  Crutchfield was treated and released.

