LRPD: Suspect in custody after overnight homicide on West 13th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have a suspect in custody after an overnight homicide on West 13th Street in Little Rock late Thursday night.

30-year-old Keemo Richardson of Little Rock was arrested Thursday morning.

According to investigators, he is expected to face a capital murder charge.

ORIGINAL STORY – Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide after a body was discovered at a home in the 1300 block of West 13th Street.

According to investigators, the victim is a male but police have not released the name of that victim.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: @LRpolice investigating a homicide at this house off W 13th. Officers just took down caution tape. The road is still blocked off right now but officers are heading out soon. The fire department is here now hosing down the scene. No suspect info. pic.twitter.com/8EB44TVbUE — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) May 20, 2021

Little Rock Fire Department crews were on scene hosing down the area around in front of the home.

The investigation is ongoing.