Police: Little Rock woman gets purse snatched, shot with pellet gun

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman walking into her home on Hilaro Springs Road Saturday night was shot by a man trying to forcefully take her purse.
The woman told investigators that she was walking toward her front door when two men in dark clothing pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. When she refused, one of the suspects grabbed the purse but as she tried to fight him off, she was shot.
A friend of the victim was then able to get her to a local hospital where police were then contacted.
The victim was told at the hospital that she had an airsoft pellet lodged in her neck, that she was not shot with a real firearm, and her injuries were not life-threatening.
The victim was not able to give a description of the two suspects.
Police are continuing to investigate.
LATEST POSTS:
- Toad Suck Park reopens Tuesday
- US lawmakers look to fight off the coronavirus pandemic’s negative effects on the opioid epidemic
- Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
- COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: 45 deaths, 1,300+ new cases added, according to ADH
- Virginia woman does 53 acts of kindness for 53rd birthday