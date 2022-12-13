SHERWOOD, Ark.— Sherwood Police said an arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to a Friday hit-and-run on Kiehl Avenue.

Keydi Flores, 24, was booked into the Pulaski Co. Jail on Tuesday. She faces several serious charges, including battery, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and driving without a license.

Police said Flores was likely driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan when she hit Katrina Jones on Friday evening. She fled toward the interstate without stopping. Jones suffered many broken bones, a brain bruise and a broken neck, family members said.

Jones remains in serious condition.

“Where’s the empathy in your heart?” Keion Franklin, Jones’ brother, said. “I know you’re watching because you have to worry about what would happen to you.”

Family members said Jones likes that area in Sherwood because it is walkable. In an interview prior to Flores’ arrest, they said they wanted the suspected driver to turn themselves in.

“I clearly believe you will be caught,” Kendrick Franklin, another of Jones’ brothers, declared.