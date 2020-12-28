Police: Man shot in the leg, suspect in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man was shot in the leg, with one person now in custody for that crime.

Officers on Saturday responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of college street and found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

According to police two witnesses pointed out the suspected gunman 86-year-old William Akins.

Investigators say that Akins told them that the gun was in a vehicle, but when officers searched, they could not find out.

Akins was taken into custody and charged with first-degree battery.

He was transported to the Pulaski County jail.

LATEST POSTS: