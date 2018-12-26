Police: Man Shot, Killed Christmas Morning after Visiting Family in Ashley County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMBURG, Ark. - Police are investigating a Christmas morning homicide in Ashley County.

Hamburg officers were called just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after a car hit a home in the 400 block of Chicago Street.

Arkansas State Police say Todd A. Martin, 33, of Crossett, was found dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Troopers confirm Martin was leaving family members when he was shot driving away and the vehicle continued to roll across the street hitting the side of the home where he had earlier visited relatives.

Martin’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

No arrests have been made.