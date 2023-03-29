CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway say a teen missing since January has been located in Florida.

Officers said 15-year-old Tanvi Marupally was found safe after a Tampa resident shared a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Authorities said Marupally’s parents have been notified, and Conway police are working with officers in Tampa and the U.S. Marshals Service to bring the teen back home.

The teen had been last seen on January 17 near Conway Junio High School. Her family and the entire community had been working since that time to find the teen.

Her parents went through surveillance video from businesses near the school as police tracked down local and more far-reaching tips.

There have been numerous searches, a reward fund was raised and the town was blanketed with flyers trying to find out more information on where the teen may be.

Earlier this month, the community hosted a celebration for the teen, who turned 15 while still away from her family.

There is no word at this time if Conway police will be holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss the latest updates in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.