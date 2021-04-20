Lockdown lifted at NLRHS after authorities clear nearby home believed to have barricaded suspect inside

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock High School officials say a lockdown Tuesday afternoon has been lifted.

According to North Little Rock police, a house on the 1700 block of Maple Street that was believed to have a barricaded person was cleared.

Connor Hagan, FBI Public Affairs Officer, said the agency along with Arkansas State Police, Little Rock and North Little Rock police were looking for a suspect, who was not identified, for an out-of-state warrant.

The FBI says there is no threat to public safety.

Original story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say North Little Rock High School is on lockdown Tuesday as a suspect is barricaded in a home on Maple Street.

As of now, there has been no information released as to why authorities initially responded to the home on the 1700 block of Maple Street.

According to the public information officer with NLRPD, the special operations teams have been activated.

This is a developing story.