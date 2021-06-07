Police: One dead in overnight homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide. It happened Sunday, June 6th at about 9:15 P.M.

Officers responded to a shooting at 2120 South Maple Street.

At that location, police found a man with apparent gunshot wounds in front of this home. The man was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds shortly after 10:00 P.M.

The victim has been identified as 36 year old Brandon Dement. The identity of the shooter(s) and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation.

This is the 8th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.