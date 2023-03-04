HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a Hot Springs shooting that left one injured.

On Friday around 7:49 p.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of West St. Louis Street and Central Avenue.

Shortly after, the Hot Springs Police Department’s Communications Center received a 911 call about a subject at National Park Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

The subject was air lifted to a Little Rock hospital for treatment. The Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the case.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Detective Mark Fallis at 501-441-5681.

