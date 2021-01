LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – LRPD investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night with investigators working into the morning near the Mapco at 8818 Kanis Road with one person confirmed dead.

LRPD has not confirmed if it was just the one homicide or multiple victims.

Within the parameter of the crime scene, there were 6 vehicles, with 5 of those vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

The investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 6 vehicles in Mapco parking lot within taped off crime scene. I can see bullet holes in four of them, and another has at least a flat tire. LRPD confirms homicide happened around 11p last night. Further down Kanis the road was also taped off. pic.twitter.com/wkenxcVSWg — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) January 15, 2021