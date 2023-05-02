LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is on the scene of the fatal Tuesday night car crash.

LRPD officials said one person is dead after a traffic collision at the intersection of West 36th Street and Chester Street.

Authorities said Accident Reconstruction Officers are on-scene. Officials are asking anyone traveling in the area to find an alternate route to avoid traffic.

Officials with the LRPD said they will provide an update when the scene is clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.