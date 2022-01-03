Police responding after young child shot in Bryant

BRYANT, Ark. – Police and medical personnel in Bryant are responding to a report of a young child being shot Monday morning.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened on Double Eagle Way near the Fairways at Hurricane Creek apartment complex.

Officials with the Bryant Police Department have confirmed the child was only 2 years old.

Police said the child was air-lifted from the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no word on the child’s condition or if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Investigators at the scene said they had an idea of what happened but were still working on finding more details before releasing a statement.

