BATESVILLE, Ark. — The Batesville Police Department were called to a disturbance at the Lawson Drive Apartments at approximately 9:46 p.m.

Police say, once officers arrived they found a white male who was pronounced dead by the corner’s office.

During the initial investigation police say a person of interest was developed.

The person of interest was taken into custody a short time later on Highway 167 North.

This investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.