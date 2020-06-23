Police say inmate escaped from Ambulance in Dardanelle

Breaking News
YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff’s Office and Dardanelle Police are looking for an inmate who managed to escape from an ambulance Monday.

Officials are searching for, 16-year-old Nicolas Graham.

Deputies say they were coming from the Yell County Jail and taking graham to a medical facility when he managed to get out near Walmart in Dardanelle.

He was last seen in a wooded area near the store.

Deputies say Graham is not being held on violent charges.

If you happen to see him, call police.

