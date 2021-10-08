Police say pilot is injured but safe after making emergency landing on Cabot street

CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police and the federal officials are investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing Friday on Turnberry Lane.

According to investigators, officers were dispatched to Turnberry Lane at 1:22 p.m. with reports of a possible plane crash.

After they arrived, officers say they made contact with the pilot who told them he was experiencing a malfunction and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Cabot police contacted the Federal Aviation Administration, with the FAA officials now investigating the cause of the crash.

