Police: Search continues for missing paddle boarder near Maumelle

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing the search of a Maumelle woman who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The Maumelle Police Department said officers received a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday in reference to Ashley Haynes who authorities say was reported missing by family members.

Law officials said Haynes was last seen leaving the Maumelle side of the Arkansas River on a paddleboard.

Police ask that everyone avoid the area as detectives continue to investigate.

Officers ask if anyone has any information on this incident to contact the Maumelle Police Department or Capt. Dustin Ivey at 501-960-3629.