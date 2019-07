BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) – The Bella Vista Police Department is currently searching for a missing juvenile.

According to police, Hilary Alsip, 15, was last seen at 5 p.m. on June 16 on Abingdon Lane in Bella Vista.

Alsip may be with 34-year-old Derrick Cobbler, traveling in a midnight blue Mercedes.

Alsip is 5’1″ and weighs 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Bella Vista Police at 479-855-3771.