CONWAY, Ark. – Officers with the Conway Police Department are attempting to locate four runaway juveniles who escaped from the Conway Behavioral Health Hospital Thursday.

CPD officials said that the four teenagers are all males between 16 and 17 years old.

One of the teens is 4’11 and wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt with jeans, another is 5’11 and wearing the same attire. Another of the teens is 5’6 and heavy-set, wearing a plain black shirt with jeans and wearing glasses, another is also 5’6 and wearing a blue and black plaid shirt with jeans.

All four are also said to be wearing black wristbands that resemble smartwatches.

Police said that all four individuals could be combative, anyone with information on their whereabouts is said to call 911 and exercise caution.