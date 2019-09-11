Police seek vehicle in Little Rock robbery investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have released a photo of a vehicle they’re looking for in a robbery investigation.

The Little Rock Police Department says detectives are looking for the newer model Chevrolet Camaro that appears to have black rally stripes on the hood and chrome rims.

The robbery happened on Aug. 31 around 2:30 a.m. at the Popeye’s restaurant located in the 3200 block of S. University Avenue.

Police say the vehicle is known to frequent the Reservoir Road area.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call LRPD detectives at 501-404-3015. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 501-371-INFO (4636).