Police: Serial power tool thief hits Benton hardware store again

BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton are asking shoppers to be on the lookout for a fast fingered home-improvement customer who they say has purloined power tools multiple times in the last month from a local hardware store.

Officers say that over the past two to three months, an unidentified woman has stolen multiple power tools from the Home Depot located at 17060 Interstate 30.

While they have not yet released a total value for all the stolen items, Benton police say the items taken in the most recent incident had an estimated value of more than $1,000.

Authorities noted that the woman was last seen leaving from the scenes of the thefts in a 2015 silver Nissan Altima. Photos of the woman released on the department’s social media pages show her near the exit carrying various items.

















Investigators have not said if the suspect in this case has threatened store employees or other customers. They also have not said if this woman is suspected of theft at any other area stores.

The Benton Police Department urges those who recognize the woman or have any information to please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171, text “BNPD” plus your message to 274637 or submit a tip at CityProtect.com.