Police: Suspect in killing of Pine Bluff 13-year-old is the victim’s teen sibling

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Investigators say the suspect in a deadly shooting that took the life of a 13-year-old in Pine Bluff Tuesday evening is the victim’s 17-year-old brother.

Police reports show that officers were called to the home in the 2700 block of West 37th Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When the officers arrived on scene, they said they were met at the door to the home by the boys’ mother, who told officers her older son had called her and said he shot his younger brother.

The officers then located the 13-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. The boy was taken by emergency medical personnel to JRMC where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they found a .45 caliber handgun and two bullets in the room where the boy was found.

The boys’ mother told officers her older son had walked away from the home. Officers tracked the 17-year-old down on Hazel Street near 43rd Avenue and took him into custody.

That teen is currently in custody in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center in Pine Bluff. Authorities say he is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

This case is being investigated as the 13th homicide in Pine Bluff so far in 2021.