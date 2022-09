LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.

According to the LRPD, a SWAT call-out was issued for a home on the 3400 block of Fair Park Blvd.

Police said that one person barricaded himself in an apartment building.

LRPD officials ask that citizens find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

