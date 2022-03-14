LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting on Friday at an apartment complex left one teenager injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex located at 1912 Green Mountain Drive in reference to a shooting just before noon Friday.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found six apartments and three vehicles struck by bullets but did not find any victims inside the apartments.

Officers were then advised that a teen, allegedly hit by gunfire, was at a Little Rock hospital, with injuries to his right arm and leg.

Police say the teen told them he was hanging out with someone when they both were shot at. The person who was with him then took the teen by private vehicle to the hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.