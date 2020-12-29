Police: Two arrested for theft in Benton

BENTON, Ark. – Benton Police officers arrested two people on theft charges last Wednesday.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old James Schoggin and Jennifer Miller, both of Malvern, on multiple charges following contact at the Oyo Hotel/Cantina Cinco de Mayo just off Interstate 30.

Schoggin was found cutting metal from a building and led officers on a foot chase until he was captured at the Carpenter Street bridge.

Investigators later determined that both suspects were involved in a separate theft incident at the technical school construction site near Exit 114.

Schoggin was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; two counts of commercial burglary; two counts of theft of property; fleeing; disorderly conduct; possession of a controlled substance; and two counts of theft of scrap metal.

Miller was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief 1st; two counts of commercial burglary; theft of property; and theft of scrap metal.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

