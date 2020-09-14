Police: Woman drives to LR grocery store for help after being shot Monday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after they say a woman was shot while driving early Monday morning, then drove to a grocery store for help.

According to a Little Rock police report released Monday, officers were responding to a shots fired call on Briarwood Drive and W. Markham Street around 12:20 a.m. Monday, but were redirected to Kroger on the 8400 block of W. Markham Street due to a person being shot.

According to the report, officers found a woman lying at the checkout counter with a possible gunshot wound.

Officers said in the report the 20-year-old woman was suffering from entry and an exit gunshot wound in her right upper chest.

Two other victims told police they were leaving a Valero at 12th Street and South Rodney Parham going towards the 800 block of Briarwood.

The victims told police while they were under the 630 bridge, a medium-sized black SUV pulled behind them and began to shoot at them.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was hit by one bullet at that time.

According to police, the woman drove to Kroger and asked store employees for help.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Little Rock police.

LATEST POSTS: