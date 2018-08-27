Local News

Policy Changes Possible after War Memorial Salt Bowl Chaos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Two days after a chaotic end to the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium, officials are talking about policy changes.

Shane Broadway, Chairman for the Salt Bowl and Meg Matthews with Arkansas State Parks joined Fox 16 Good Day this morning to talk about the incident and future safety measures for the venue.

They told us a plastic bag policy may be considered for all events.

Watch the full interview in the attached video.

