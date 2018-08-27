Policy Changes Possible after War Memorial Salt Bowl Chaos Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Two days after a chaotic end to the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium, officials are talking about policy changes.

Shane Broadway, Chairman for the Salt Bowl and Meg Matthews with Arkansas State Parks joined Fox 16 Good Day this morning to talk about the incident and future safety measures for the venue.

They told us a plastic bag policy may be considered for all events.

