LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Well-known Little Rock civil rights activist Robert “Say” McIntosh has passed away at the age of 79.

He was the founder of Say’s Stop The Violence Organization and the Say McIntosh Foundation.

McIntosh’s family says his work will continue through the foundation.

His legacy included a Black Santa program at Christmas time, advocacy for residents of high-rise buildings,

McIntosh also assisted with the placing of memorial crosses to victims of violence at the corner of Daisy Bates and Martin Luther King, jr. Drive in Little Rock.

Say McIntosh also ran a restaurant and was known for his sweet potato pies. His family says his commitment to improving the lives of people in the community will continue.