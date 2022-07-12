RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A week after a group turned in signatures to try and stop a casino from going forward in Pope County, the Russellville Planning Commission gave the casino a green light.

The commission unanimously approved the development plan for Legends Resort and Casino.

Cherokee Nation, which was issued the license, will now move forward with getting permits and approvals to develop 140 acres of land and begin construction when all outstanding litigation is resolved.

Arkansas voters approved a casino for Pope County in 2018.