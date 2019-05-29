Pope County farmers thankful for levee system, hopeful it holds up Video

ATKINS, Ark. - Farmers along the Arkansas River preparing for this historic flood. Families in Atkins Bottom says if it wasn't for a levee, they could lose their crop.

Ashley Ennis and her family own Ralston Family Farm. She says they are grateful a levee system is working next to their fields. They are hopeful it will stop floodwater from running over into their crop.

"With all this water coming we have tried to shore it up in the weak spots," Ennis said.

The U.S. Corp of Engineers, the levee district, even local farmers pitched in to patch a spot on Highway 105.

"We have all come together and just worked on this levee to help prevent the water that could come and destroy everything," she said.

Pope County Judge Ben Cross says he was assured patching this levee will keep the water from the farmland and won't negatively affect other homes.

"While it will protect the property on the east side, the west side will receive no more impact that's already occurring," Cross said.

As the farmers wait for the water to rise, they are preparing the best they can by taking their equipment to higher ground.

"We have been able to do a lot. We have been able to save our cattle. We were able to move them," Ennis said.

Ennis says the families here are on pause while leaning on their faith that everything will be okay.

"We just ask that they just keep throwing out your prayers. We pray for one another, it's not just our family, but all the families," Ennis said.