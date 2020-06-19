Pope County judge issues Juneteenth proclamation

FILE – This Feb. 18, 2005, file photo shows the original Emancipation Proclamation on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

POPE COUNTY, Ark.- On Friday, Pope County Judge Ben Cross issued a proclamation, saying in part “…all citizens of Pope County should humbly, and with a conscientious heart, stand united in solidarity and commemorate Friday, June19, 2020 as a date of special rememberance of all those born into, or placed into, servitude at the hands of another; the abolishment of slavery forever reflected upon as the true rebirth of a nation.”

Juneteenth has become the recognized day of celebration across the nation to remember and reflect on the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was June 19, 1865.

The Emancipation Proclamation was an Executive Order issued by President Abraham Lincoln in September 1862 and went into effect on January 1, 1863.

