Pope County library easing parents into virtual new school year

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – As we inch closer to the new school year, the Pope County Library System is holding online programs that may help many parents opting for virtual learning this school year.

Kristin Pearson with PCLS has organized guest speakers to help ease parents into a new way of learning.

“I’m really honored that we can be that connection to those resources,” Pearson said.

Pearson will hold a homeschooling class with one mom that’s been doing it nearly a decade.

Amanda Smoll says the biggest thing she suggests to families doing virtual learning is to not be hard on yourself.

“Learning doesn’t just happen during your school time. Learning happens every day throughout the course of the day,” Smoll said.

Pearson has a professional counselor and registered play therapist that can talk to parents about how to talk to kids about COVID.

“How they can handle explaining COVID to their kids and what is happening and how this is not going to be forever,” said Shery Bowley.

A representative with River Valley Adult Learning Alliance will also be able to explain online tutoring options for students and parents.

“What we have is a support system for the parent or the grandparent who is helping them with virtual school,” Meredith Martin-Moats said.

All in an effort to make the transition to the new school year easier.

Their meetings will be held through zoom and start Friday at 7:00 p.m. There will be another meeting Monday and Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. as well. Anyone in Arkansas is invited to attend.

