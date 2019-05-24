Pope County prepares for rising water, voluntary evacuations underway Video

POPE COUNTY, Ark.- Plans may be changing for Memorial Day weekend in Pope County.

With water expected to crest on Monday, voluntary evacuations have begun.

"Nobody seems to know how bad it's going to get," says Jarred Webster, who runs Sweeden Island Park.

Webster, who has run the park since 2013, remembers when the Arkansas River turned his parking lot into flood plains.

"It was like a tourist attraction," Webster recalls. "Everybody came to check out the river."

This week, he just clearing out downed trees from recent storms when he learned the park would have more problems.

"Now the sites that we cleaned are about to be underwater," Webster says.

The river is expected to rise in the area to 41 feet, which is about nine feet above flood levels in Pope County.

"This is not a situation of if this will happen," says Pope County Judge Ben Cross. "This is going to happen."

Cross has been working with emergency management crews to be ready for the rising water.

The Army National Guard is even bringing in specialized equipment to prepare for high water rescues.

"That equipment involves a high-terrain vehicle that can walk through standing water," Cross explains.

Officials are warning anyone who's still wanting to get in the water.

"We're at five times the small craft advisory limit, so if that's any indication, stay off the water," Cross says.

Whether Lake Dardanelle or the Arkansas River system, the water will be coming in high and fast.

"It's always a risk anytime you're on the river," says Cross. "But the river at this level, it's deadly."

While Memorial Day weekend is Webster's busiest summer holiday, he's taking whatever flows his way as positively as possible.

"It'll be another obstacle that we'll overcome," Webster says.

Earlier Thursday in nearby Atkins, farmers were moving heavy equipment and livestock to higher ground.