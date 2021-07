LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After last year’s ‘Pops on the River’ was canceled, people in Central Arkansas are ready to experience Independence Day as it has been celebrated for generations.

The event is celebrating its 37th year with food, music and fireworks.

With bright lights illuminating the sky, people were able to celebrate the nation’s birthday in Central Arkansas to the music of Nicky Parrish, Rodney Block, and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra as lights lit up the sky.