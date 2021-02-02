Popular LR nightclubs up for sale

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Two popular nightclubs in the Capital City are officially for sale.

Trinity nightclub and Discovery nightclub, which are under the same roof.

The listed sale price is 1.75 million dollars.

“Almost everyone in town has been here at one point or another,” said Norman Jones, Nighclub Owner.

While empty during the day, the enormous entertainment complex comes to life when the sun goes down. Arguably it’s a nightlife destination in Little Rock.

“I just like the idea of being able to walk into a building that’s alive,” said Jones.

Owner, Norman Jones, opened Discovery Nightclub in 1979 on Asher.

Jones says he moved the club to Jessie Road then added Trinity nightclub under the same roof.

The 40,000 square foot place has eight separate bars, including a patio, two full stages, DJ booths and much more.

“Park once, party all night. There’s four different four different atmospheres in one club and four different atmospheres in the other one,” said Jones.

Jones says he had his a-ha moment recently when a newly 21-year-old proved just how long he’s been in business.

“She walked up to me and she said are you Norman? I said yes, she said my grandmother says hello. I said what? She said my grandmother, she used to come here,” said Jones.

Jones says the pandemic isn’t the reason behind the sale. He says it’s just time to retire from the business and let someone else take the reins.

“At 74, I think I’ve pretty well done all I can do to entertain people,” said Jones.

Jones says no matter what you will still be able to find him at the nightclubs, as owner or patron.

The clubs are listed as a package deal and turn key operations.

Meaning all furniture, fixtures, permits and everything else is included.

To see the listing, click HERE.