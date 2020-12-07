Popular Trail of Lights leads to traffic concerns

SHERWOOD, Ark. – It’s been called the most wonderful time of the year, but one holiday celebration is less than merry for some people in Sherwood. The Trail of Lights has been a yearly tradition, but the traffic is something many are tired of seeing year after year. Early in the night until 9:30, cars line up for several blocks to see a glimpse of the nearly mile-long display. It’s a magical time for visitors, but the people who live nearby are stuck by the rush, and tired of the festive traffic jam.

Thousands of twinkling bulbs make up the annual Trail in Sherwood Forest, but another kind of glow – the one that comes from dozens of headlights – is the talk of the town. “I think it’s great that the city of Sherwood has this attraction,” says Meredith Townsend, whose parents live parallel to the entrance of the display, “but at the same time, the city needs to take into consideration the residents that actually live here.” She’s gotten used to the backed-up traffic blocking the only entrance to her parent’s neighborhood. “If something were to happen, as much traffic is up and down Bear Paw Road, first responders could not necessarily get there quickly.”

Townsend says this year, the rush has doubled as visitors search for a safer holiday celebration. “This is unprecedented,” said Officer Richard McNeil with Sherwood PD. “Because the Trail of Lights is the only show in town, it’s going to attract a lot more people.” The Sherwood Police Department created a “resident only” route to stem traffic, but McNeil says this year has caused the system to hit a few roadblocks. “Sometimes officers assigned to that particular area may have to be called away,” McNeil said, leaving the special route open to visitors looking for a back entrance to the light show.

While officials plan to meet about an alternate route Monday, those living nearby are left stuck for hours a day – waiting for the end of the holiday happenings. “If they had [more] police presence in the residential areas,” said Townsend, “I think that would help.”

The Trail of Lights runs through December 30th and is open nightly from 6:00 to 9:30. When lining up, make sure to yield to neighbors trying to enter and exit residential streets, and follow all instructions from Sherwood PD.