Porch pirate caught on cam stealing packages in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A porch pirate has been caught on camera stealing packages from a local home.
The Little Rock Police Department has posted the video on its social media asking for help identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information on her identity is urged to call LRPD detectives at 501-918-3950.
Please help us identify this Porch Pirate. If you have any information of her identity , please contact detectives at 501-918-3950. pic.twitter.com/kk4xKCW9lw— Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 11, 2019