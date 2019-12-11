Porch pirate caught on cam stealing packages in Little Rock

Breaking News
Local News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A porch pirate has been caught on camera stealing packages from a local home.

The Little Rock Police Department has posted the video on its social media asking for help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information on her identity is urged to call LRPD detectives at 501-918-3950.

