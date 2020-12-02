Porch pirate strikes in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are urging people to monitor any packages they may have shipped to their homes.
LRPD posted a video of a man taking a package from a porch of a home in Little Rock. The man tries to hide the package under his jacket before driving away in his silver car.
If you recognize him, police are asking you to contact LRPD detectives.
