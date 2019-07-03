Possible explosive device in Garland County turned out to be a hoax

Update:

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – (News Release) On July 3 at around 9:30 a.m. a Garland County Investigator was conducting a follow-up investigation in Garland County when he located a possible explosive device. The investigator moved away from the device and began shutting off the area to keep the public safe while they investigated.

Once they figured out what it was, notifications were made to the Garland County Office of Emergency Management, Garland County Sheriff’s Department, Piney Fire Department, 70 West Fire Department, Lifenet, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Conway Fire Department Bomb Squad.

Voluntary evacuation notifications were made to the surrounding residents and portions of Blacksnake Road were closed during the evolution of events. Upon arrival the Conway Fire Department Bomb Squad along with the FBI and BATF were able to render the device safe and found it to be an “inert hoax device”.

The case is currently under investigation, if you have any information please contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-622-3660.

Conway Fire Department and FBI Bomb Squad

Original Story:

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – An investigation is underway into a possible explosive device in the 3900 block of Albert Pike Road.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

More details to come.