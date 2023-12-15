NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local non-profit fighting food insecurity recently received a grant to launch an app to get food to the people who need it.

Potluck Food Rescue announced on Friday the organization is a recipient of a $90,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue and You Foundation that will assist in launching the Rapid Food Recovery Team and the Rapid Food Recovery app.

The organization said the team will be created to make strides in the state’s food insecurity by leveraging technology and community engagement with the creation of the app.

The Executive Director at Potluck Food Rescue Sylvia Blain said the goal of the app will be to connect local volunteers, businesses and organizations to streamline the crowdsourcing process of rescuing and redistributing surplus food for those in need.

“This grant is a watershed moment for us and will be instrumental in our mission to reduce food insecurity in Arkansas,” Blain said. “With the funding, we can harness the power of technology to optimize our food recovery efforts and make a lasting impact on our community.”

The organization said the team will be created to make strides in the state’s food insecurity by leveraging technology and community engagement with the creation of a new app. Potluck Food Rescue said it plans to launch the Rapid Food Recovery app in the first quarter of 2024.