LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hunger relief organization Potluck Food Rescue will be hosting a fundraiser in Little Rock this week.

Potluck Food Rescue is an organization that donates healthy food that would otherwise go to waste. Since it became official in 1991, officials said that the organization has helped the community and hunger relief agencies with millions of pounds of food.

The organization will host its annual “Driving Away Hunger” fundraiser at The Rail Yard Thursday night. The fundraiser will go from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets will include dinner, beer, wine and entertainment for $75 per person. For more information on tickets and sponsorships, visit PotluckFoodRescue.org.