UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just under 1,900 remain without power as of 7:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY – About 4-thousand people are without power in parts of downtown Little Rock at this hour.

A spokesperson for Entergy says a malfunction with equipment at a substation near 23rd and Spring caused the outage just after 4:00 p.m.

Crews are working to reroute power around the outage and repair the malfunction.

Entergy estimates power should be restored to most of the affected customers by 7:30 p.m.