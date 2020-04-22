Pregnant woman and child shot in Helena-West Helena, persons of interests named

Breaking News
Local News
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — On April 21, around 3 p.m., the Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to a shooting call int the 500 block of Elm Street in Helena, Phillips County, Arkansas. Responding officers were informed of an apparent pregnant female and a juvenile who had been shot at the location. Anonymous Information was provided to police saying that a gold 4-door Impala with no license plate, occupied by four black males, was responsible for the shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Cathy Henry at the location with an apparent injury. A girl juvenile had an apparent gunshot wound to her lower extremities. The girl was taken to the hospital and was listed in non-critical condition; however, Henry was airlifted to Regional One in possible critical condition due to an injury in her lower abdomen. Information provided to the Helena-West Helena Police Department resulted in Kourtney Gamble, 19, and Daron Williams, 20, being named as persons of interest. This investigation is still ongoing at this time.

  • Kourtney Gamble
  • Daron Williams

For any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 995-4616. These individuals are considered armed and dangerous and the department is asking anyone who locates these individuals to not approach them and instead contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

